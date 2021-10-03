Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 8,129 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.27% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,086 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $51.64 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

