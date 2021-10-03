Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 77.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 37.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 159.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $741.81 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $357.38 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $303.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $814.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $712.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

