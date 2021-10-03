Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Driven Brands worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 70.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.