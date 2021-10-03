Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,350 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after acquiring an additional 110,904 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

