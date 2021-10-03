Blair William & Co. IL Sells 18,573 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,573 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Owl Rock Capital worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

