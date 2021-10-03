Blair William & Co. IL Sells 22,073 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,073 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Shares of SU stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.