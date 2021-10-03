Blair William & Co. IL Sells 46,673 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWXT stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $419,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

