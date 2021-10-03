BLAST Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $22,714.31 and approximately $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005013 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008955 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

