Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report sales of $4.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.24 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $910,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $16.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 million to $17.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.08 million, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $27.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

BLNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of BLNK opened at $28.28 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 3.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

