Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC on major exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and $94,237.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00056306 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00027866 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006694 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,083,401 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

