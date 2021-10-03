Bondly Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $593,865.00 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $593,865.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,517.19 or 0.44873119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00243084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00117629 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bondly Profile

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

