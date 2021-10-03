BonFi (BNF) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. BonFi has a market cap of $1.21 million and $149,012.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BonFi has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,683.71 or 0.43151744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00278180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00116099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

