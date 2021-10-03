Bonk 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56,714.00 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,415.66 or 0.44906193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00057139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00265345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00118331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

