BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the August 31st total of 75,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BPT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 162,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,087. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $88.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 826.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 176,188 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

