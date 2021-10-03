Bridge Mutual Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $21.92 million and $150,622.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00104232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00144577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.44 or 0.99829505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.41 or 0.07098105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

