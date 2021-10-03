Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $487.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $510.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

