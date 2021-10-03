Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,441 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.86% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $162,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $166.02 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

