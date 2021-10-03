Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

