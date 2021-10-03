Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.43. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million.

ARGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1,311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 46,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGO stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 138,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,681. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

