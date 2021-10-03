Brokerages Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AVT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.85. 792,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

