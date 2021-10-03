Brokerages Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR remained flat at $$2.03 during midday trading on Friday. 1,906,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,047,588. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

