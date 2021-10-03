Brokerages Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.15. Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

