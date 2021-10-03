Brokerages Anticipate CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CohBar.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of CohBar stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 592,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,659. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.75. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CohBar by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.