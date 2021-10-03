Brokerages Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.22. Heska posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSKA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after buying an additional 232,717 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSKA stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $256.14. 66,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.07 and a 200-day moving average of $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,348.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heska has a twelve month low of $96.10 and a twelve month high of $275.94.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

