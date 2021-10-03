Brokerages Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microbot Medical.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35).
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter worth $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth $318,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $10.69.
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.
