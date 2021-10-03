Brokerages Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. The AZEK also posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.19 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after buying an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 59.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after buying an additional 1,225,729 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 70.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after buying an additional 1,211,635 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

