Brokerages Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to post $32.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $30.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $102.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $103.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $94.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $97.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $54,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,996 shares of company stock worth $887,539 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after buying an additional 324,526 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,544 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAPO stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $544.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

