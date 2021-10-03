Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $250,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $4.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.90 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $48.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of SOLO opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 537,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,701,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 653,471 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,445,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

