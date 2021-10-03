Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.09. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

NYSE:EHC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

