Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce $41.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $42.70 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $39.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $158.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $170.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $183.03 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $205.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,981,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,025,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

