Brokerages Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Announce $9.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to announce $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.28 and the highest is $11.47. Moderna posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $341.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.34. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at $371,891,863.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,000 shares of company stock worth $136,903,680 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

