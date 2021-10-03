Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Short Interest Up 62.5% in September

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of BCAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

