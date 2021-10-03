Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.92.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $58.98 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

