BSC Station (BSCS) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. BSC Station has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $1.58 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00067333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00104569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00145451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.93 or 1.00215515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.63 or 0.07171029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002577 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

