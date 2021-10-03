BSCView Hits Market Capitalization of $276,442.81 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, BSCView has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $276,442.81 and $63.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00066268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00104204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00142608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,706.68 or 1.00090409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.75 or 0.07099387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002537 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

