Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 92.0% in September

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 265.0 days.
Bunzl stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.
Bunzl Company Profile
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.