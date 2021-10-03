Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.70% of Burford Capital worth $40,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $11.00 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

