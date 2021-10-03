Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Down 35.8% in September

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 303,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,067 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth about $40,593,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 64,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 38.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 438,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth about $13,433,000.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

