Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,623 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.75% of Burlington Stores worth $160,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.94. 647,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,621. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.39 and its 200 day moving average is $317.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

