BUZZCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 59.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 375.9% higher against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $951,737.79 and approximately $85.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

