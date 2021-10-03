BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in September

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWLLY remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a $0.7706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.01%.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

