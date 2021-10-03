Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Tops $58.69 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $58.69 million and approximately $35,278.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.61 or 0.00542168 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.