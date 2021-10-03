ByteNext Price Hits $0.0841 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $631,074.90 and approximately $11,221.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00065980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00102932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00143584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,906.75 or 0.98637815 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.93 or 0.07043537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

