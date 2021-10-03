Bytom Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Bytom has a market cap of $83.76 million and $10.83 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00354966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,703,123,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,606,317,669 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

