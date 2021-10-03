CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 597,304 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CalAmp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 221,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

