Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the August 31st total of 639,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $2,946,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.78. 140,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

