Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

