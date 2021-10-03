Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of Campbell Soup worth $42,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,686,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

