Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE CPB opened at $41.53 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.