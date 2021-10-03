CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 73.5% in September

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CVVUF stock remained flat at $$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,075. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

