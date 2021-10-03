CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 73.5% in September

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CVVUF stock remained flat at $$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,075. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.68.
About CanAlaska Uranium
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.